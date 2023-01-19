A Grantham man will appear at crown court accused of four counts of possessing drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, with intent to supply.

Jamie Warden, aged 30, of Commercial Road, Grantham, is accused of possessing class A drug MDMA with intent to supply in Grantham on March 25, 2022. He is also accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply in the town on the same date.

Warden is also accused of possessing class B drugs cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply. He faces a fifth charge of having acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely £1,455 in cash.

Lincoln magistrates sent Warden to Lincoln Crown Court to appear on February 9.

He was given unconditional bail.