A Grantham man with cerebral palsy is fund-raising for what he calls a “game changer” of a wheelchair.

Matty Topham, 36, has recently become a father. He has suffered with cerebral palsy from birth and relies on a wheelchair throughout his day-to-day life.

Also a keen photographer, Matty is hoping to raise £4,000 to buy an all-terrain manual wheelchair, which will allow him to navigate difficult terrains when out taking pictures.

Matty Topham is fundraising for a potentially life-changing all terrain wheelchair (40334552)

The chair, made by Trekinetic, would also allow Matty to join his daughter, Willow, on the beach.

He said: “This chair would be a game changer for my life.

“Last year my beautiful daughter Willow arrived, and we took her to the beach for the first time last month.

“This hit me hard just sitting there watching my partner with our daughter going along the sand and down to see the sea. I wasn’t able to be by her side to see her reaction to it all, then I thought their will be so many more little moments like this I will miss out on.

“This chair would certainly change my life in so many ways.”

The fund-raiser is almost a quarter of its way to the £4,000 target, with £940 raised so far.

Matty continued: “I would just like to thank everyone that has donated so far to my fund, I’m a quarter of the way to my target. Any donation will be appreciated and mean so much, not just to me but to my family.”

The Trekinetic K2 wheelchair that Matty is saving for uses three wheels to improve stability, even on rough terrain.

The versatile chair, which is built to handle tricky surfaces such as mud, sand, snow and gravel, will help him explore more places and enjoy his photography hobby.

He added: “I could go places that are usually to difficult or impossible from me to get to, such as dirt tracks, gravel paths and even woodlands.”

To find out more about Matty’s fund-raiser or donate, visit: tinyurl.com/y4uy7fnw

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more GranthamHuman Interest