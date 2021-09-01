A planter has been returned to a Grantham restaurant after the man who took it developed a guilty conscience.

CCTV footage shared from nearby Biendronka shop captured the man, who was dressed in bright orange fluorescent clothing, taking the planter from outside Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant, on Wharf Road, at midday on Saturday, August 21.

It was returned a week later following a social media campaign.

Connie Bruno, who opened the restaurant in May in memory of her husband said: "We would like to say a big thanks to the person who stole the plant from the front door and having had a rebound of conscience returned it on Sunday morning.Well done.

Tinel Seafood and Grill restaurant. (50766588)

"We are a small business trying to keep our head above the water in these hard times and having stuff taken is not very nice. We all need each other so let's try and help one another."

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson said: "Incident 227 of 21 August refers to a report that a man dressed in orange has taken a plant from outside of a restaurant on Wharf Road, Grantham. The man is reported to have been driving a red Honda Civic. The theft happened around midday on 21 August 21.

"We think that obviously someone had a guilty conscience to return it."

Connie Bruno opened the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant just three months after her husband, Leonel Ganhao, died in hospital from Covid-19.

The mum-of-five said: “This was our long time dream and a project that we were working on together. I knew that life had to go on and that he wouldn’t have wanted me to give up."

To book a table, search for Tinel Seafood Restaurant on Facebook or call 07585 090127.