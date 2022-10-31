An RAF Air Vice Marshal and former Red Arrows Group Captain who was told he might never fly again after being diagnosed with incurable blood cancer has taken on a 3,200-mile race across the Sahara Desert.

Fin Monahan, from South Kesteven, who was diagnosed with myeloma in 2009, set off on the mammoth 17-day Sahara Banger Rally on October 13 with three fellow RAF pilots.

For the past two weeks, Fin and his crew have battled their way along the original Dakar Rally route, across thousands of miles of sand, rock and gravel through Morocco – all in scorching heat.

Fin Monahan at the rally with his best friend Dunc Mason (also a pilot - Harrier, Red Arrows and Commanding Officer of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight). (60319173)

They reached the finish line on Sunday, October 30.

The father-of-three and his team have so far raised over £2,200 for Myeloma UK, a charity dedicated to funding vital research into new treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

“When I was diagnosed with the rather nasty incurable cancer myeloma, prospects were pretty gloomy but here I am 13 years later still serving in the RAF and enjoying every day on our beautiful planet with my family and mates, and hoping to give some hope that there is life beyond an incurable diagnosis,” said the 54-year-old.

Fin Monahan with the Red Arrows after his second transplant. Credit: RAF (60319179)

He added: “Our vehicle had over 130 000 miles on the clock when we started. It was painted up to resemble the iconic Spitfire and Lancaster aircraft of the Second World War and to reflect that all four of us are RAF pilots as well as adventurers.

"Let’s raise money for Myeloma UK to help people deal with the fallout of a cancer diagnosis.”

The crew are also raising funds for the Royal British Legion and West Lancs and Merseyside Myeloma Support Group.

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and tends to affect people over 65.

Fin Monahan at the rally. (60319182)

Around 24,000 people are living with myeloma in the UK.

While it is incurable, myeloma is treatable in the majority of cases. Treatment is aimed at controlling the disease, relieving the complications and symptoms it causes, and extending and improving patients’ quality of life.

Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, it is especially difficult to detect as symptoms, including back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection, are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

The view from the banger driven by Fin and the team. (60319176)

More than half of patients face a wait of over five months to receive the right diagnosis.

These are some of the longest delays out of any cancer in the UK..

Fin was diagnosed with myeloma in 2009 after experiencing niggling back pain while embedded in the Indian military.

At the time he was told he might never fly again.

He went on to receive treatment including two stem cell transplants.

Thanks to his early diagnosis, he was not only able to get back to flying but was promoted to Group Captain of the Red Arrows.

He has since received an OBE, a PhD and was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

While his cancer has returned twice over the past 13 years, each relapse was thankfully caught early, allowing Fin to achieve his goals and, crucially, see his children grow up.

Over the years, Fin has raised thousands of pounds for Myeloma UK in a bid to improve diagnosis, make sure the disease is caught sooner and give future patients the best possible chance at living a fulfilling life.

He said: “I’ve been lucky to have had an early diagnosis, each time. There are a lot of people out there whose myeloma doesn’t get picked up. They go and see their GPs three or four times and don’t get the treatment that they require.

"When I then relapsed in 2015 it was spotted very quickly and that allowed me to get back to flying and to serving my country. When I relapsed again in 2020 they brought me back to life - again.

"That’s all thanks to early diagnosis. I continue to serve in the RAF and live a very active life whilst continuing to battle this cancer. There is hope and life after diagnosis.”

Emily Legg, director of fundraising at Myeloma UK, said: “We can’t thank Fin enough for her support. £2,281 is an incredible achievement – he’s a fundraising dynamo.

“We receive no core government funding for the work that we do so voluntary donations and fundraising are the lifeblood of Myeloma UK. It’s thanks to supporters like Fin that Myeloma UK can continue to fund vital research into new treatments, and ultimately a cure, as well as essential support services for patients, their families, and those affected by myeloma.”

To support Fin’s efforts go to his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fin-monahan2

For more information about myeloma or to get in touch with Myeloma UK go to www.myeloma.org.uk.

Myeloma UK runs an Infoline on 0800 980 3332.