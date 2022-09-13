A Grantham man not only witnessed the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, but also that of Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago.

Roy Wright, 83, attended the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III on Sunday, September 11, in front of the council chamber in St Peter's Hill.

However, at 13-years-old, Roy also attended the Queen's proclamation in 1952 when he was a member of the King's School cadet band.

Roy Wright (59295849)

He said: "The proclamation on Sunday (September 11) was well received by a fairly large crowd of people of all ages and was performed in a very correct and dignified manner.

"At the time of Queen Elizabeth's proclamation, I was a member of the King's School's cadet band and together with the CCF cadets, I recall parading from the school through the town and up to the Guildhall steps where the proclamation was read out.

"The ceremony did not take any longer than last Sunday's.

"Again it was performed with dignity and was a little bit awe inspiring to a young boy."

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, read the proclamation out on Sunday to confirm King Charles III as the new monarch.

After experiencing two proclamations within his lifetime, Roy added: "Experiencing a second proclamation has left me with a feeling of optimism for the future of our country.

"Queen Elizabeth was such a complete human being in every sense and I am sure her knowledge and wisdom will have passed on to our new King Charles."