The manager of a carer who has had her bike stolen says she is appalled by the theft from someone who is working hard during the coronavirus outbreak.

Diane Davies, a locality manager for Midlands Ambient Support in Grantham, says carer Zoe Ablett had been working late only to find her bike stolen when she left work from the supported living complex in Oxford Street.

The bike, a dark purple Carrera Vengeance with red stripes, was stolen yesterday morning (Thursday).