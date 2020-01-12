Manager of award-winning restaurant to get involved in Grantham charity events

It’s been just over two months since Everest Inn in Grantham was crowned winner of the Great Taste Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Since it was established in Westgate in 2005 by Kamal Bhandari and Shankar Bhandar, manager Jaya Acharya and head chef Dev Banda, along with the staff, at the Nepalese and Indian restaurant have been providing customers with cuisine with a modern twist on traditional methods.

The restaurant now employs six full-time staff as well as part-time colleagues.