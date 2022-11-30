A managing director is appealing to the Grantham people and businesses to donate Christmas selection boxes so he can donate them to two schools.

Matthew Wainwright, managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd, will be collecting the selection boxes and then dressing up as Santa to deliver them to schoolchildren at the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) schools which are Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School.

Matthew, who recently won Business of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards, has a 12-year-old son named Alfie, who attends Ambergate.

Matthew Wainwright with the selection boxes so far. (61013091)

He said: "We've [Four Seasons Future Planning] done a lot of work with them in the last few months.

"These children struggle on a daily basis and I think it's a good opportunity to light their faces up when Santa brings them the selection boxes.

"All the small businesses that have contacted us so far have been brilliant, and every few minutes we are having another small business contact us saying they want to get involved."

Matthew Wainwright (middle) with his wife Leah (left) when he won Business of the Year. (60789697)

So far, 125 selection boxes have been donated but Matthew is looking for at least 300 for both schools.

Matthew's message is "if the public or small businesses could help out children with disabilities in the local area and bring that Christmas feeling and Christmas cheer to children."

Matthew would like to have the selection boxes by Friday, December 9, so they can be delivered to the school the following week.

Donations can be dropped off at the Four Seasons office in the Withambrook Park Industrial Estate, off Londonthorpe Lane.