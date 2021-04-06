Home   News   Article

Damaged manhole cover causes problems on A151 between Corby Glen and Colsterworth

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 08:54, 06 April 2021
 | Updated: 09:00, 06 April 2021

Police are dealing with a damaged manhole cover.

The incident happened at about 8am today (Tuesday, April 6) on the A151 under the railway bridge between Colsterworth and Corby Glen.

A few vehicles were damaged before officers arrived on the scene.

The road is still passable because the area is coned off but highways officers, who are on their way, may close the road while it is fixed.

