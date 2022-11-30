Visitors will get an exclusive look into a manor house as it is set to open for two festive weekends.

Harlaxton Manor, which is normally closed to the public, will be opening its doors on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, as well as Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11.

Visitors will be gain access to the 19th century manor, with Father Christmas making several appearances alongside live music from the manor's resident pianist and singer, and much more.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas. (61010696)

Bethan Price, events manager at the manor, said: "After a rapturous reception to last year’s Christmas open house, which is the first time the manor has ever been open to the public over the festive period in its history, we’ve upped the ante for 2022 and we’re all set to welcome guests.

"Come along and explore our cherished Grade I listed building at the most beautiful time of year, adorned in garlands, twinkling lights and with a 30ft Christmas tree welcoming guests into our winter wonderland.

"With its unusual fusion of Jacobean, Elizabethan, and Baroque architecture, it really is a uniquely impressive piece of history. The manor has a history as rich and storied as its magnificent edifice.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas. (61010652)

"Come along for a simply spellbinding Christmas that the whole family will enjoy, complete with festive food, music, gifts and, of course, the perfect backdrop for awesome seasonal snaps to share with friends and loved ones."

The manor will be decorated in festive finery, as each of its state rooms will be decorated with Christmas trees and other decorations.

Visitors will also get an opportunity to learn about the history of the manor as a selection of guides will be on hand to show them around.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas. (61010641)

Three rooms, including the state dining room, the morning room and the refectory, will be serving seasonal food. This will range from mince pies and pulled pork sausage rolls to mulled cider and wine on offer, alongside vegan and gluten-free options.

Finally, the manor’s Christmas Boutique will be open for businesses, selling a variety of festive wares.

Harlaxton Manor at Christmas. (61010659)

The last few tickets are available and can be bought at events.harlaxton.co.uk.

Tickets cost £18 per adult, £10 for children and £12 for concessions. Family tickets are available for £45.

The manor is open from 10am until 5pm but last entry will be at 4pm.