The manor in which Isaac Newton lived is reopening tomorrow (Saturday).

Woolsthorpe Manor will open its doors to the public for the first time since November after it was closed for winter conservation.

This year, the National Trust team will be celebrating the 400th anniversary of the birth of Isaac Newton's mother Hannah Ayscough.

Credit: James Dobson, Woolsthorpe Manor (55249849)

Jennie Johns, collections and house officer, said: “We want to highlight Hannah’s story this year, as well as looking at other women connected to Newton.

"We will have a new exhibition coming soon inside the manor, which has been put together by one of our volunteers.

"It will take a look at women who were also interested in natural philosophy in the 17th century, and those who have since been inspired by his work.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Woolsthorpe for another year. Our aim is to inspire the next generation of scientists that can change the world!"

During the February half-term, families will get the chance to test Newton's theories of gravity, motion and light at the science centre, and also discover more of the Newton family tree.

As it celebrates the 400th birthday of Newton's mother, visitors will be discover more about the mother and son's relationship, as well as finding out what life was like for women in the 17th century.

The National Trust property will be open Thursday to Monday 10am until 5pm until November 5, 2023.