A 3D scan will be printed of Isaac Newton's death mask to allow visually impaired people to "get a sense" of what he looked like.

Last Tuesday (January 10), Woolsthorpe Manor called in Central Scanning Limited to take a 3D scan of Isaac Newton's death mask, a cast made of a person's face after they die, and the manor is now waiting for the mask to be printed.

This is a part of the manor's commitment to making it more accessible to everyone.

Isaac Newton's death mask is being printed in 3D. Photo: National Trust (61890568)

A spokesperson from Woolsthorpe Manor said: "As part of the National Trust, we’re committed to growing our accessibility at Woolsthorpe and ensuring that everyone is welcome.

"As part of this, we’ve recently had a new braille guide printed, installed induction loops and we have a new wheelchair available to hire for your visit.

"Recently, we’ve had Central Scanning Limited out to take a 3D scan of Isaac Newton’s death mask, and we are now waiting for the mask to be printed.

"The hope is that this can be used by people who are visually impaired, so that they are able to hold a piece of the collection and get a sense of what Newton looked like, adding to their experience at Woolsthorpe."