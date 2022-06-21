Woolsthorpe Manor will hold the Festival of Archaeology as a part of several National Trust events across Lincolnshire.

The festival will take place from Saturday July 16 until Monday July 18 from 11am until 5pm.

The team at Woolsthorpe are working with members of the South Witham Archaeology group to undertake a geophysical survey of the field next to the Manor, which is thought to be the location of Isaac Newton’s mother’s house.

Families can discover the world of Archaeology with the festivals being held across Lincolnshire. Credit: National Trust / John Millar

This festival is an annual celebration that encourages individuals to discover more about their surrounding heritage, as well as enjoy local events.

As well as the festival taking place at Woolsthorpe Manor from July 16-18, people can also join the National Trust at the Local Community Day on Tuesday July 19.

Another event being organised by the National Trust is at Tattershall Castle from Saturday July 16 until Sunday July 17 from 10.30am until 4.30pm, which is free to attend.

Families can step back into history by viewing a variety of historical artefacts will be unlocked from the Caste’s collection of objects.

They will also be able to hear talks from archaeology enthusiasts.

Normal admission charges apply to the festival at Woolsthorpe Manor, and you can find out more information here on how to book.

Woolsthorpe Manor will be holding the archaeology festival from Saturday July 16 until Monday July 18. Credit: National Trust/ James Dobson

