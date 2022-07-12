Harlaxton Manor is opening its grounds to the public from Saturday July 23 for a series of summer events.

The Grade I listed building, which is normally closed to the public, will be open for visitors to experience the magnificent grounds, beautiful formal gardens and eclectic architecture of the manor.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor said: "I’m delighted that we’re opening up the gates and inviting visitors to enjoy the unique and timeless beauty of Harlaxton Manor for a series of splendid summer events.

Harlaxton Manor will be opening its grounds to the public for a series of summer events. (57890172)

"Summer really is the best time to visit as it allows guests to enjoy the sweeping vistas from our gardens, which act as the backdrop for the magnificent manor.

"Whether you’re a local, a visitor or simply an enquiring mind wanting a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the UK’s most hidden gems, this is your chance."

From Saturday July 23 until Sunday July 24, guests will be offered a look inside the house.

Harlaxton Manor will be opening its grounds to the public for a series of summer events. (57890167)

The manor’s decadent staterooms and impressive interior will be accessible for guests to explore at their own leisure from 10am until 5pm.

The gardens will also be open at no extra charge for guests, where they can also enjoy a selection of sweets, cakes, teas, and coffees beneath the main entrance.

The manor’s resident pianist Bill Kibby will be providing music across weekend, with live performances of uplifting music throughout.

From Saturday August 13 until Sunday August 14, visitors will be able to enjoy the manor’s sprawling grounds and carefully curated gardens, granting stunning views across the Vale of Belvoir.

Guests are encouraged to bring along their own picnics to enjoy the surrounding grounds.

If you would like to book tickets, you can book them here.

Entry for the Open House and Gardens in July is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £10 for concessions, with family tickets available for £40.

Two-day tickets are also available at a discounted rate.

Entry for the Open Gardens in August is £8 per Adult, £5 per Child (Aged 0-16), £6 per Concession and £20 for a family (two adults and up to three children).