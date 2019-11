A man's body was found in woodland near Grantham on Saturday.

Reports suggest he took his own life.

Police were called to woodland off Five Gates Lane just after 3.15pm.

A police spokesman said: "The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner."

