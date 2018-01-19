Manthorpe plan for 480 homes is permitted after appeal

Plans for up to 480 homes on land between Manthorpe Road and the Manthorpe Estate on the edge of Grantham have been allowed.

Allison Homes Ltd, part of Larkfleet, appealed against refusal of its plans for the development, but today Government planning inspector Callum J. A. Parker decided to allow the appeal and grant permission for the homes, a primary school, a neighbourhood centre and public open space.

The decision to allow the plans follows fierce opposition from people living in the area. The main concern of local residents was a big increase in traffic. They say Manthorpe Road cannot cope now with the amount of traffic that uses the route into Grantham.

Local councillor Ray Wootten said today he was “disappointed” in the decision especially as almost 1,000 people had written to the district council to object to the plan.

In his report Mr Parker said: “Many concerns have been raised in respect of the potential increase in traffic

levels, highway safety, traffic junctions and local infrastructure. I saw during my site inspection that traffic in and out of Grantham on the A607 (Manthorpe Road) was congested, with traffic queuing on the road. This took place during the afternoon of the 30 November 2017; but it is not unreasonable to consider

that such situations are likely to be commonplace and I am reinforced in this view by the numerous observations raised on this point by local residents.”