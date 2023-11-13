A manufacturing business has won a major industry award.

Autocraft Solutions Group, based in Grantham, has won the Business Growth and Strategy Award at the Midlands and East Make UK Awards.

The award recognises Autocraft’s “rapid ascent” into the electric vehicle battery industry.

Workers from the Autocraft Solutions Group at the MAKE UK awards.

Mike Hague-Morgan, executive director of Autocraft Solutions Group, said: “Over the years we have maximised our existing assets and increased operational agility, building our business strategically to scale up with demand which will ensure we are prepared for whichever direction the future automotive sector will take.

“Receiving this award is testament to our fantastic team, who share our passion, and work hard to ensure we’re ahead of the curve.”

The firm, which has remanufactured traditional ICE engines since the 1970s, expanded into the accelerating EV market a few years ago.

Through this, it developed Revive, a patented process enabling the testing and repair of battery faults at a cellular level.

By evolving its working landscape, it has allowed Autocraft to expand its customer base, triple its UK sites, increase its employee count from 100 to 500 people and launch a new EV battery repair facility in the Netherlands.

The award is the second to be won by the company this year after previously winning ‘Best Remanufacturing Innovation’ at the Remanufacturer of the Year awards.