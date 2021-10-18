A map showing all of the council-managed defibrillators in the district is now available to the public.

This handy tool will show you where to find these life-saving pieces of equipment within South Kesteven in the case of a medical emergency.

The list of defibrillators installed and managed by SKDC includes:

Council Offices, St Peter's Hill, Grantham NG31 6PZ

Mowbeck House, Mowbeck Way, Off Alexandra Road, Grantham NG31 7AH

Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham NG31 6PY

Bourne Community Access Point & Corn Exchange, Abbey Road, Bourne PE10 9EF

Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary's Street, Stamford PE9 2DL

Conduit Lane toilets, Conduit Lane, Grantham NG31 6PB

Dysart Park, Bridge End Road, Grantham NG31 6JH

Adj to New Beacon Road shops, Grantham NG31 9LJ

Witham Place complex, off Bridge End Road, Grantham NG31 6JX

Riverside complex, Welham Street, Grantham, NG316QS

South Kesteven District Council public realm area, ST Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ

Thames Road Community Centre, Trent Road, Grantham NG31 7SR

Great Northern Court, Grantham, NG31 6LN

Almond Court, Thurlby, Bourne PE10 0HP

Benedict Court, Horsegate, Deeping St James PE6 8QT

Exeter Close, Millfield Road, Deeping St James PE6 8QX

Meadow Close, Bourne PE10 9EL

Others are available in business premises but these, are all available to the public 24/7.

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Chair SOS Grantham Hospital, said: "Whilst we are opposing the CCG Acute Services Review proposals it is also important to offer practical help if we can.

"Last year I worked with South Kesteven District Councillors and officers, Lives and the Lions Club to get defibrillators across Grantham. It was also important to ensure their ongoing maintenance.

"I understand a further defibrillator is located outside The George Centre on Westgate courtesy of Rotarians who are providing more."

Each defibrillator comes with clear instructions on how to use it. They are simple to use by members of the public and are vital if someone's heart stops beating, increasing their likelihood of survival.

To find out how to use a defibrillator, visit: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/defibrillators/how-to-use-a-defibrillator