Runners from the area took part in marathons over the weekend for a number of good causes.

Among the thousands of people across the country who took part in the London Marathon and Chester Marathon on Sunday were a number of local runners representing the Grantham area.

Liam Geeson, aged 26 from Harlaxton, managed a great time of 3.16.11 in his first London Marathon.

Liam Geeson after running the London Marathon. (59723479)

Liam took up running during the pandemic as he completed his final year at University in Derby.

Since then he has has rapidly improved, running regularly near home or in London where he now works during the week for Mintel.

It was via his workplace that Liam was given the opportunity to enter and he said he was "thrilled" to get a place.

Emma Joy Cockroft running the London Marathon. (59723476)

Liam has so far raised over £2,000 for Royal National Children’s Springboard Foundation.

Emma Joy Cockroft, aged 33, is a former Central Technology College pupil and Grantham resident who now lives in Canada Water, London. She completed the London Marathon in 4:22:06.

She said: "I slowed it right down to enjoy the ride! The day went well, but my legs hate me today!"

Emma has been running long distance for around nine years, after starting out for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her cousin Aaron, who passed away in 2013 from bowel cancer.

Emma Joy Cockroft after running the London Marathon. (59723470)

Sunday's event was Emma's 10th marathon and she shared her training story on her Instagram page.

Michael Fletcher, aged 58 from Bottesford, ran the London Marathon for Alzheimer's Society in memory of his parents, Fred and Veronica, who both died recently from dementia-related illnesses.

He said: "It was gruelling but an amazing experience, everything I expected. Considering I couldn't walk on my left leg at the beginning of September, I did it in 6 hours and 27 minutes."

Michael Fletcher running the London Marathon. (59723461)

Michael has raised over £2,000 for charity through his JustGiving page.

Simon Hayes, aged 39 from Grantham, completed the Chester marathon on Sunday in aid of the Willow Foundation.

Yesterday was his second marathon, which he completed in 4:05:02, eight minutes faster than his time last year.

Simon said: "To beat the time from last year by that much is incredible. I was on for a sub four hour but my legs started cramping in mile 22 and I couldn't keep with the pacer.

Simon Hayes running the Chester Marathon. (59723482)

"Another unbelievable day with so many people supporting all over the route. The three pints and Sunday roast went down a treat."

Simon has raised £165 for the charity, which gave his late brother an "unforgettable" day out.

He added: "I hope that this can give someone what they want on their special day. And I can't wait to put the Willow Foundation vest on again."

From left: Rosalind Sadler, Julie Gilbert and Rachel Pattison. (59610734)

Experienced runners, Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Rosalind Sadler, all from Grantham, completed the London Marathon for Young Lives vs Cancer, with over £10,600 raised so far.

