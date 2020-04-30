With the London Marathon originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26, two runners in Grantham completed their own versions for charity.

Chris Limmer, of Grantham Running Club, completed four marathons in a time of less than four hours each in four consecutive days, from Thursday to Sunday, which would have seen the London Marathon take place.

Meanwhile, Carole Pigott, who had only started running last year, completed a full marathon across four days of running in the same timeframe as Chris.