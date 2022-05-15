Work to install the Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham has been completed.

The statue was lifted by crane on to the plinth in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, this morning, but was soon the focus of a protester who threw an egg at the memorial.

Early morning risers passing the statue as it was being installed had mixed views.

The Margaret Thatcher statue has been installed in St Peter's Hill, Grantham. (56672245)

Grantham resident Mark Haxby said it was 'disgusting' that the statue had been attacked. He said: "It's sad to see that people have such negativity. They see fit to try and destroy it and it's disgusting. Grantham shouldn't be like this. it's barking mad."

Mr Haxby said of the statue: "I think it's a lovely thing to see. She has done good for the country and it's a pleasure to know she has been involved in this town."

The leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “This memorial statue of the late Baroness Thatcher of Kesteven will be a fitting tribute to a truly unique political figure."

