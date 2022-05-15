Margaret Thatcher statue finally put in place on St Peter's Hill plinth in Grantham

The statue of Margaret Thatcher has finally been installed on the plinth in St Peter's Hill in Grantham this morning.

Workmen began the work of craning the statue on to the plinth at 6am and by 9am had fixed the 10.5 ft high bronze statue to the plinth.

The news has caused controversy ever since it was revealed in 2020 that the statue would be put up in Grantham.

The Margaret Thatcher statue being installed in St Peter' Hill, Grantham. (56671560)

Early morning risers passing the statue as it was being installed had mixed views.

Ellie Craythorn, originally from the Phillipines and living in Grantham for the last 16 years, said: "I am proud of it because she was the first lady prime minister of this country and we should be proud of her. Maybe it will bring more tourists into the town. I know the history of her and we should forgive and forget. There is enough war in the world and we should love one another."

But the statue brought an angry response from Guy Hodgson. He said he wished Mrs Thatcher had never taken office in the first place. He said: "That would have saved at least half this country a huge amount of pain. I am deeply ashamed. We only had this statue because Finchley, the only constituency she ever cared about, didn't want it. I left school in 1981 in the middle of the four million unemployed and she put a blight on my youth."

The Margaret Thatcher statue being installed on Sunday morning. (56671564)

A local woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "I think she deserves to be remembered, of course. We have to remember she was from this area whether people like her or not. She was our first female prime minister. It's important."

The leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: "Margaret Thatcher will always be a significant part of Grantham’s heritage. She and her family have close ties with Grantham. She was born, raised and went to school here."

The statue being installed with the Guildhall in the background. (56671558)

The statue will be officially unveiled by the Public Memorials Appeal (PMA), which funded the monument through public donations, at a later date.

SKDC had announced it would not underwrite the unveiling of the statue which could cost £100,000.