Margaret Thatcher statue to be installed 'early next year' in Grantham

A statue of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher will be installed in Grantham 'in the early part of next year.'

The announcement was made at last night's Grantham Business Club meeting by David Burling, chair of Grantham Museum.

He said: "The statue will be unveiled early next year and an announcement will be made in January about when that will be."

The bronze statue by Douglas Jennings (7040694)

The bronze sculpture will stand on a plinth on the green in St Peter’s Hill, in between statues of Isaac Newton and Frederick Tollemache.

The decision to erect it in Grantham is a controversial one.

The statue has been paid for by The Public Memorials Trust, a charity that aims to commission and erect memorials to historically important people. Money raised by the GCHA Margaret Thatcher Appeal will help deliver the statue. No public funds have been used

Supporters hope the statue will increase the town’s tourism offer and visitor numbers, though objectors worry that will mean increased traffic.

Margaret Thatcher (nee Roberts) was born and raised in Grantham and attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, before gaining a scholarship to study at Oxford University. Her father Alfred, a grocer, was Mayor from 1945 to 1946. She entered the House of Lords in 1992.

She was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

Plans to build the statue on Parliament Square, in London, were previously rejected by Westminster Council due to the fear of it being targeted by protesters.

