A quirky find in an allotment will raise money for two Grantham good causes.

Kathryn Salt found a Spitting Image Margaret Thatcher squeaky toy when she was digging in her father’s allotment. The six-inch toy has an original 1984 stamp on it.

Kathryn has decided to take bids on the toy and share the proceeds between the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and Grantham Foodbank.

Kathryn Nella unearthed this squeaky Margaret Thatcher toy in her dad's allotment. (45485515)

She said: “As a proud miner’s daughter, I was digging in my late dad’s allotment in Bolsover and discovered an original 1984 Spitting Image plastic Maggie Thatcher toy.

"This item had probably been buried by the dog, but still in good condition.”

Kathryn said she would appreciate bids for the toy by private message at www.facebook.com/connie.collings.5