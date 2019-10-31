Marie Curie calls for Christmas collection volunteers in Grantham

With only eight weeks to go till Christmas, Marie Curie is appealing for Grantham volunteers to help with their Christmas collections.

Collections are an integral part of the Marie Curie fund-raising calendar and without them it would not be possible to provide the necessary nursing care for terminally ill patients and their families in Lincolnshire.

The local Marie Curie fund-raising team are seeking collectors to help at collection days in supermarkets, stores and towns.

Marie Curie (20597952)

Whilst everyone else will be preparing for Father Christmas to arrive this Christmas Eve, nurses will be starting their night shift. Last year, one nurse was quizzed by a young son of a patient as he was concerned Father Christmas would not visit as she stays awake all night to look after his daddy.

Sue very quickly explained that Marie Curie has a special agreement with the big man himself, that nurses can close their eyes when he arrives at the house so that she does not see him. The nurses do such things so that families can be at home during the festive period where they feel most comfortable and with their loved ones.

Lauren Alexander- Lee, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, ,said: "As a collector you’ll be able to raise vital money for people like Sue’s patient to spend their Christmas at home where they wish to be. Our collection slots are only two hours long and will most definitely leave you with that Christmas cheer.”

Whether you’re a seasonal fundraiser or a newcomer looking to get involved for the first time, the local Marie Curie fundraising office would love to hear from you.

To become a Marie Curie Collector, you need to be aged 16 or over. Children are welcome to collect alongside a parent or guardian.

For more information for how you can get involved, contact Lauren Alexander-Lee on 07525801531 or lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk