A man has released an autobiography detailing his life and experiences at sea working all over the world for merchant navies.

William Walker, from Grantham, has written A Master Mariner's Log, an autobiography of his life at sea.

This is the 83-year-old's first experience of having a book published, although he has previously written articles for magazines.

William Walker. (62736919)

In the book, William describes how he left his home in Jersey and, after experiencing difficult days at a London boarding school, attended the School of Navigation, Warsash, in Southampton thanks to a chance sighting of an advert for the institution.

This led to William boarding the SS Umtata preparing to begin his career at sea in early September of 1958, just a week shy of his eighteenth birthday.

William said: "I had absolutely no intention of finding a job ashore, I decided that seagoing was my bag so to speak and off I went!"

The cover of A Master Mariner's Log, by William Walker. (62736916)

As he rose the ranks and explored the world, William’s experiences ranged from caring for farm animals in the middle of the Atlantic and narrowly escaping disasters that could have cost him his life, to the tragic loss of crewmates and colleagues.

A Master Mariner’s Log contains historic details, including the 1909 disappearance of the passenger ship Waratah and a familial connection to the Titanic itself.

It is written through the means of autobiographical recollection, fictional short stories, and quotes from a variety of writers, all adding to the grand adventure.

In the book's preface, William writes: "In a chequered career as a deck officer and captain commencing when the British and continental merchant navies were in their heyday post-war.

"Through its decline and the onset of flags of convenience, I have traced the ups and downs of my life through many crises in service aboard many types of ships and flags, carrying a wide variety of cargoes, benign, potentially dangerous or downright risky, always exciting and never boring among men of many nationalities, wonderful characters all!"

William ended up in Grantham as that was the home of his wife, Jane. They married in 1975 at St Wulfram's Church, found a house in the area and he has lived there ever since.