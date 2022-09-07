Councillors have pledged to hold an urgent review of the cost of the district's markets after hearing that Grantham market is losing £84,000 a year.

Concerns were raised at a culture and visitor economy scrutiny committee that Bourne and Grantham markets are operating at a loss.

While Stamford's Friday market is bringing in thousands of pounds for South Kesteven District Council, elsewhere money is being lost from markets not seeing the same amount of success.