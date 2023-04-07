Two brothers that sell cheese once a month on Grantham market say the market helps them understand their customers and their needs.

With the farmer's market coming to Grantham this weekend, a monthly visitor, Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese, is being showcased as part of a Journal series of features as the market recovers.

Simon Jones started to make Lincolnshire Poacher cheese at his farm in Alford on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, which has been in his family since 1917.

Simon and Tim Jones. (63152084)

It is now sold once a month at Grantham Farmer's Market, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday), and has been since 2000.

Simon’s father, Richard started dairying on the family farm back in 1970, but it wasn’t until Simon came back from agricultural college that he looked into the possibility of making cheese on a small scale.

He eventually set up a small dairy with a 1,000 litre vat, assisted by Welsh cheese maker Dougal Campbell.

The Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese market stall.

The first batch was made in February 1992, and proved popular. By 1995, Simon had built a larger cheese dairy, and took on a full-time cheese maker, Richard Tagg, who continues to make the cheese to this day.

As the success grew, Simon’s brother, Tim joined the business on the sales and marketing side in 2000 and in October that year they were started on Grantham Market.

Tim, 52, said: "We were looking for new outlets for the cheese and the farmer’s market started around then so it was an obvious and easy way to sell the cheese.

Tim Jones. (63152102)

"It’s great for lots of reasons – it is commercially viable and is a great way to sell the cheese to local people who have always been very supportive.

"An added benefit of doing the markets is that we now understand our customers and their needs much better than if we were just wholesaling the cheese.

"It continues to be worthwhile for us and customers keep supporting us and the other traders."

When asked how he would improve Grantham Market, Tim responded, saying "encourage more stall holders".