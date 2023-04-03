A woman gave up her cleaning business of 20 years to set up a successful dog treats stall on Grantham Market.

What The Dog Wants, ran by Marina Bolton with assistance from her partner Jeff, is being showcased as part of a Journal series to support the market.

Originally from Essex, Marina, sells a range of natural dog treats at markets in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford.

Marina Bolton and partner Jeff on their Grantham Market stall. (63190639)

The 58-year-old got into selling dog treats during lockdown after discovering natural foods to give to her miniature Jack Russell, which suffered from a stomach ulcer.

Marina said: "Because she didn’t eat very well, the stomach ulcer was getting worse. She was getting medication from the vets and bits and pieces.

"Then, I was looking on the natural side of what I could feed her and it grew from there. Friends and family started having the treats then I thought, to make people aware [of the treats], I’ll do a market, which was Bourne Market.

An excited customer at the What The Dog Wants stall. (63190636)

"It progressed from there really. Now we do three markets a week, plus online, village shows and fairs, things like that."

Marina moved to Lincolnshire to be closer to her daughter who had been diagnosed with cancer, and is currently based near Spalding.

She is helped on weekends by her partner Jeff, 48, and gave up her cleaning business of 20 years to focus on What The Dog Wants.

Marina buys the treats from a range of suppliers and explained that, as the turnover is quicker than for pet shops, the treats that she sells are "more fresh".

The treats sold by What The Dog Wants include rabbit, cow and goat ears, which Marina says are good for the whole digestive system".

"[I sell] Moonbone which is good for dogs’ hips and joins. It’s not just giving your dog a treat," she added.

"I sell to vegans. Once they get their head around that if you’re going to kill an animal for meat, you may as well use all of it, they’ll buy it for their dog. It’s quite good in that sense really."

Marina said she "loves talking to people and seeing all the dogs", even giving free treats away.

She added that previously nervous dogs have gradually grown more comfortable around her over each passing week.

"I’ve got the same customers that have been coming to me for the last two, two and a half years," said Marina.

“I like Grantham Market. It’s a shame there’s not as many stalls there, obviously there wasn’t when I started through lockdown, but people always say how good it used to be compared to what it is now.

“I think it's a vicious circle. Without the footfall, you don’t get the traders, and without the traders, you don’t get the footfall, but I do pop-ups markets and they’re really well-supported."

Marina said that because she has seen that pop-up markets are well-supported, she believes that the footfall is there to grow the market, but more publicity is needed.

"I think that’s what lacking with a lot of the local markets," she continued. "There’s no advertising and people still say they didn’t even know there was a market here, so it’s about going out and getting that publicity and getting more traders in that would encourage more footfall as well.

"I know the traders are there and I know the footfall is there because they’re at these pop-up ones, so it can only be that its not advertised enough that you’re not getting them there at the weekends."

To find out more, visit: www.whatthedogwants.co.uk

You can also find Marina and Jeff at Grantham Market every Saturday.