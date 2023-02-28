Stalls at Grantham Market over the weekend were selling fruit and vegetables as normal, despite national shortages which have affected supermarkets.

On Saturday, three fruit and veg stalls at Grantham Market were all stocked with fresh produce, including tomatoes and cucumbers.

Last week, Morrisons and Asda introduced limits on certain fresh fruit and veg products due to shortages caused by a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe.

Robin's Fruit and Veg stall full of fresh produce at Grantham Market on Saturday. (62700798)

Robin Burrows, of Robin’s Fruit and Veg stall, Grantham and Stamford, has been in business for 35 years, and was trading at Grantham Market on Saturday.

"There is currently a shortage of some vegetables and salad due to bad weather in this country and the continent," said Robin.

"Therefore it should not be a surprise that costs are higher than the seasonal average.

"Whereas the shortfall would usually be filled with greenhouse grown produce from elsewhere in Europe and the UK, the rising energy costs have meant that, for many growers, this is not profitable.

"Stock is however available for us to purchase at the wholesalers, so we can only assume that the stock issues the supermarkets are facing is down to the fact that they do not want to pay a fair price to the growers for their produce."

One Grantham resident Linda Jackson, urged more people to use the town's "fantastic" market after attending on Saturday.

"We should cherish what we have," she added.

Robin continued: "Although there has been a slight decline in footfall [at the market] over recent years, this is steadily improving with people appreciating the quality of our fresh produce, which has a much better shelf life than that from the supermarket.

"They also want to do their bit for the environment and appreciate that the majority of our produce is not packaged in plastic.

"Customers value our personal, friendly service which has evolved over the years to cater to a changing demographic.

"We take card payments, offer a limited click and collect service at Grantham and we are able to take crypto currency payments on Saturdays also."

Grantham Market is held every Saturday on Westgate and the Market Place from 8.30am.

There is also a farmers' market that stands every second Saturday of the month in Butcher's Row. The next one is on March 11.