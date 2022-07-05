Market supervisor Gary Taylor is part of a 24-strong team cycling the 400 miles from Grantham to Paris in 36 hours to raise money for eight local charities.

It's not the first ambitious trek on two wheels for the South Kesteven District Council officer.

Gary has been doing charity bike rides since 2013, all in aid of the Naomi Fardell Fund which supports the Grantham Kingfisher Ward, Trust House Lincolnshire, Inspire+ and the Children’s Bereavement Centre.

Gary Taylor and the team prepare for their cycle ride to Paris. (57759007)

Gary is an avid cyclist, having taken it up at an early age and then continued riding to keep fit throughout his military service as a PT instructor and then with the Royal Logistic Corps.

His long-distance rides alongside a range of different groups, riders and support crews, have added up to many thousands of miles and his destinations have included Grantham’s German twin town of Sankt Augustin charity ride for the Armed Forces, and other locations in Belgium, France and Holland.

“I used to box, run and ski cross-country and play many other sports, but it was cycling that really became my thing,” he said. “I’m lucky to have been able to combine my love for cycling with helping to raise money for some truly amazing causes.”

To find out more and donate, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/grantham-2-paris-charity-bike-ride

Their trek begins on Friday, July 22, when the team of 24 cyclists and 10 support crew will set off from Wyndham Park, Grantham, at 7am, due to arrive at the Eiffel Tower, Paris, at 7pm on Saturday, July 23.

In 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, the Naomi Bike Challenge Teams have raised a total of more than £96,000, which was distributed to the three hospitals. This year they have decided to raise money for: