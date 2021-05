Wyndham Park will host a spring market on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31, 10am-3pm.

There will be an array of different stalls set up outdoors by local traders, offering treats such as donuts and fudge to handmade cards, jewellery and candles.

All stalls are outdoors and widely accessible, plus a hand sanitising station will be available on site.

Wyndham Park Cafe will also be open.