Visitors to Grantham Market were treated to a marketplace workout on Saturday in a bid to get people moving as part of a health initiative.

Supported by sports charity Inspire+ and South Kesteven District Council, the event showcased a variety of wellness activities available in South Kesteven, as well as offering a series of pop-up 15 minute group exercise classes.

The rain didn't stop play, as LeisureSK instructors put residents through their paces, with fun, free workouts for shoppers of all ages at 9,10, and 11 am.

Saturday morning's workout at Grantham Market, led by health & fitness manager Ingrid Dean. (55329461)

Saturday's event in Grantham Market was the finale of a week-long roadshow across South Kesteven, which saw the team offer free health MOTs and various fitness challenges at Market Deeping, Bourne, and Stamford Markets between March 2 and 4.

Rachel Fox, health & wellbeing manager, LeisureSK, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people engage with our pop-up workouts and participate in the fitness challenges on offer. We hope that events such as this, in addition to our in-venue activities, will support and inspire more people to live a great life."

The Get SK Moving initiative is the first of a series of events the LeisureSK team will be delivering in the community this year.

