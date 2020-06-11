The expansion of Grantham Market to include 'non-essential' traders on Saturday was successful, according to the district council.

Fifteen stalls were set up, compared to eight in Bourne and 35 in Stamford, all run by South Kesteven District Council.

Customers were asked to observe the two-metre social distancing guidelines, and signs and barriers were placed at key points to support shoppers and traders and remind them of the regulations.