Marketing and brand development agency, Dupree International, is celebrating 20 years of trading this year.

The agency, based in Castle Bytham, is behind creative campaigns such as ‘Britain’s Sexiest Cow’ and has helped to build brands in 14 countries, sharing its wealth of knowledge and experience to help businesses grow.

Previously known as Dupree Creative, it rebranded as Dupree International in 2018 to represent its global trading evolution, delivering PR content throughout 11 countries and providing social media campaigns in seven languages.

Martin and Julie Dupree (55177915)

Martin Dupree, managing director at Dupree International, said: “I’m very proud to say that we’ve experienced growth year-on-year since we started the company. During that time, it has sometimes not been easy, of course.

“Confronting recessions and more recently the issues around Covid has confirmed to us that branding can help businesses ride the storm and bounce back stronger than ever when things settle down”.

Martin further added: “As a branding agency, we’ve followed the advice that we share with our customers – perception is everything. Time and investment to clarify what a business stands for and amplifying an authentic narrative that positions a brand will always help to achieve business goals.”

Dupree International's Studio Launch (55178019)

To celebrate this anniversary, Dupree International has adopted a special logo for the remainder of the year. The company has plans to launch social media campaigns throughout the year and look forward to hosting a small event to celebrate the milestone with key clients and close friends.