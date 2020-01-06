Marston couple celebrated diamond wedding anniversary on Boxing Day

A couple who met as teenagers celebrated their diamond wedding on Boxing Day.

Peter and Margaret Ballaam, of Barkston Lane, Marston, met while they were out dancing with friends at BMARC Social Club, in Springfield Road, Grantham, in 1957, when they were both 17 years old.

Peter joined the Army as part of the Royal Corps of Signals two months after he turned 18, but the pair continued their romance.