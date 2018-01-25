Marston school gets gold sports award

A village primary school has been awarded a gold award for their ‘outstanding’ commitment to physical education and extra-curricular sport.

Sporty youngsters at Marston Thorold Charity School received the school Games-Gold Mark on Wednesday. The new status recognises and celebrates the quality and range of competitive and extra-curricular sport available at the school.

Marston’s PE coordinator Angela Chadwick said: “Sport has always been important to us. We host a lot of sports clubs, attend festivals and enter competitions to try and promote active and healthy lifestyles for our pupils. We also offer a wide range of after school sporting activities for both Key Stage 1 and 2.”

The school also works with local clubs in Grantham.

Angela added: “We have created some good links with Grantham Cricket Club and Grantham Athletics Club that we hope to build on in the future.”

School games organiser Terry Plumb presented the school with a gold plaque during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The Government-led awards scheme was launched in 2012 to motivate and inspire young people across the county to take part in competitive school sport. It rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and in the community.

The scheme allows schools to evaluate their PE provision and helps them to develop an action plan for future progress.