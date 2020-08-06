Mary to lead recovery of tourism in South Kesteven following Covid-19 economic impact

A woman who has an MBE for services to tourism will take the lead on driving the tourism sector in South Kesteven.

Mary Powell is interim lead for visitor economy at InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth company.

She is on secondment from Lincolnshire County Council and aims to help the district’s tourism sector recover following the impact of Covid-19.

Mary Powell

Mary’s primary focus will be to set out a way forward to support the district’s tourism and hospitality sector to reopen and recover, while planning a refreshed marketing approach to encourage visitors back to the district for day trips, weekends and holidays.

Read more CoronavirusGrantham