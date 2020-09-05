A friendly Gingerbreads match was called off this afternoon as a relative of a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grantham Town was due to play against Alfreton at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium.

However, in a tweet, Grantham Town said: "MATCH OFF! A family member of one of #thegingerbreads squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

Grantham Town (30302461)

"After informing Alfreton, they have confirmed they will NOT be playing today's friendly."

In response, Alfreton Town said: "We wish the affected individual a very speedy recovery and we wish you all the best for the upcoming season."

Read more CoronavirusFootballGrantham