Grantham Town match called off after Gingerbread's relative tests positive for coronavirus
Published: 21:18, 05 September 2020
| Updated: 21:19, 05 September 2020
A friendly Gingerbreads match was called off this afternoon as a relative of a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Grantham Town was due to play against Alfreton at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium.
However, in a tweet, Grantham Town said: "MATCH OFF! A family member of one of #thegingerbreads squad has tested positive for Covid-19.
"After informing Alfreton, they have confirmed they will NOT be playing today's friendly."
In response, Alfreton Town said: "We wish the affected individual a very speedy recovery and we wish you all the best for the upcoming season."
