A group of students are raising money for a cancer charity as a loved member of their friendship group is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

The friends, who are all in Year 13 at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, were devastated when 17-year-old Dan Evans was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma.

He is receiving treatment in a Teenage Cancer Trust ward in Nottingham – and his absence is being felt by his friends who “miss seeing him at school every day”.

Dan Evans, on the back of best mate Daryl Smith, with a group of friends from Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn. (63415066)

In a bid to help Dan and other young people going through a similar battle, the friends – Abigail Atkinson, Daryl Smith, Freya Walton, Georgia Denman, Isaac Stock, Isabel Cropper, Jack Price, Olivia Brown and Pippa Winter – have organised a charity football match in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We wanted to do this to try and support Dan,” said Pippa.

“Throughout our fundraising he has made it clear that he wanted to do something that would help others going through similar situations.

“We are so proud of how strong Dan is and how throughout this he is still the same kind and thoughtful person that he always has been.”

“Dan is my best mate and I love him a lot and to see him go through this is tough for us all, but he is the strongest person I know, and I hope I’ll see him soon,” said best friend Daryl.

Abigail added: “Dan is one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I know.

“We all love him so much and he means so much to all of us, we could not ask for a better friend.”

The match is taking place on April 28 and will see two mixed teams of staff and students take part, all cheered on by the school community.

Tickets to the game will be sold to students, alongside hot chocolate, outside the school canteen between April 18-21.

To raise more money, a JustGiving page has been created – with more than £2,000 raised already.

The sixth formers chose to hold a charity match as Dan, who lives in Newark with his mum Natalya, is a huge football fan and Arsenal supporter.

Dan said he loves his friends very much and is “looking forward to the good days in the future”.

He added: “I honestly couldn’t ask for anything more from my friends and family and everyone that has shown support and I am ever grateful for what they have all done for me and for others going through similar situations.

“Cancer is one of the worst things someone can experience and I have found it a struggle, but the support I have had from everyone has really helped make an awful situation a little easier.”

Georgia called Dan’s bravery “truly inspiring”, while Isabel said he still looks out for his friends, despite what he is going through and “cares for everyone as he always has”.

Freya described him as “lovely and genuine”, and Isaac called him “the strongest and bravest of us all”.

The friends are keeping a positive outlook.

“With the support of family, friends and the brilliant hospital staff, we know he will get through this,” said Olivia.

“We love and miss him so much and cannot wait to see him back and thriving.”

Jack added: “Dan is one of the most level-headed, nice and charming people I know which is why it hurts so much to see him go through this.

“Nevertheless, we know he will soldier on and pull through.”

Find the fundraising JustGiving page at tinyurl.com/willrobmatch