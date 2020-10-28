A Colsterworth woman will take part in a barefoot relay walk that spans 700 miles and involves 125 volunteers.

Maxine Skellett, 40, will be completing the 77th leg of the barefoot relay, which starts at Land’s End and finishes in Edinburgh.

Maxine’s leg is from South Witham to the railway tunnel on the High Dyke near Great Ponton, on the morning of Sunday, November 8.

Maxine Skellett will be undertaking the 77th leg of the barefoot walk. (42884624)

The relay is inspired by the ‘Barefoot Soldier’ Major Chris Brannigan’s 700-mile barefoot walk from Land’s End to Edinburgh, in full military kit, to raise money to fund pioneering research into treatments for rare disease Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS).

The charity is close to his heart as his eight-year-old daughter, Hasti, was diagnosed in 2018 with the condition, for which there are no treatment options.

Chris passed through Grantham on his challenge in July.

Maxine said: “I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received and to everyone who has donated.

“My family and friends think I am crazy to participate in this challenge, but I just think if Chris did 700 miles I am sure I can do 6.5 miles – not quite sure my feet will agree.”

Obama the Llama, Hasti’s favorite soft toy, will act as the baton in the relay.

Chris and his wife, Hengameh, have been fund-raising for over a year towards research into a potential gene therapy which can offer hope and significant improvement in the quality of life for those living with CdLS. The final goal is to raise £2.5 million to fund a treatment.

To sponsor Maxine, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxine-skellett2