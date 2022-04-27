Celebrations and a family-friendly event will mark a yearly tradition this Bank Holiday Monday in a Grantham park.

May Day will be celebrated in Wyndham Park this year with a family-friendly event featuring a craft market, traditional dancing, music and family games.

The celebrations are on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, between 10.30am and 3.30pm and include dance from Grantham School of Dancing, the Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men and the Maids of Clifton Clog Dancers.

May Day celebrations will be held in Wyndham Park on Monday May 2. (56318995)

There will also be a Fun Dog Show, run by Jerry Green Dog Rescue, with Disney characters on hand, as well as model tanks and boats, inflatables and much more to see and do.

As well as all the family fun going on around the park, there will be an array of different market stalls set up outdoors by local traders, offering treats such as fudge and cakes to candles, handmade cards and jewellery.

Entry is free, including for the market and dance displays. Charges will apply for some activities.

The Visitor Centre and café will be open at SKDC’s award-winning park throughout the day.

Cabinet member for culture and the arts, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We always get superb feedback on this event and we’d love to match pre-pandemic visitor numbers of over 6,000 for this year’s celebration, which promises to be a cracker.

“Wyndham Park is the perfect venue for May Day in the Park, a traditional day of family fun.”

Entrants for the Fun Dog Show can register on the day; all breeds welcome; entries are £2 per class.

Registration closes 30 minutes before the start of the class. Rosettes awarded to the top three in each class.

The winner of each class will qualify for the ‘Best in Show’ category.

The timetable for the show is as follows:

11.30am – Waggiest Tail

12pm – Loveliest Lady

12.30pm – Handsome Chap

1pm – Cutest Puppy (under 1 year)

1.30pm – Golden Oldie (over 8 years)

2pm – Best Rescue

2.30pm – Best Friends (child handler)

3pm – Best in Show

For more information or event enquiries, please visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham or email wyndhampark@southkesteven.gov.uk

A £1m Heritage Lottery-funded project returned the park to its former glory as a World War One memorial park, and Wyndham Park has also retained its Green Flag status.

The Green Flag award scheme sets the benchmark for quality and highlights the best parks and open spaces in the country.