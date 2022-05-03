A popular May Day celebration event had something for everyone this Bank Holiday Monday.

More than 2,000 people visited Wyndham Park in Grantham for a busy May Day celebration, to see traditional maypole dancing, morris men and clog dancers – plus artisan stalls, shows and fun for everyone.

As well as live entertainment, the event also hosted a craft market beneath the beautiful blossom tree at the award-winning South Kesteven District Council-operated park.

Grantham School of Dancing, the Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men and the Maids of Clifton Clog Dancers made their mark – and the event was supported by exhibitors from the Lincolnshire Bat Group and the Woodland Trust, along with LeisureSK and Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis.

Youngsters enjoyed an inflatable football shoot-out and bouncy castle, with model tank and boat enthusiasts providing demonstrations and fun activities.

The Jerry Green Dog Rescue charity ran a Fun Dog Show with awards for The Waggiest Tail, Cutest Puppy, Loveliest Lady and many more, which was very well-received.

The event ran seamlessly thanks to help from the Wyndham Park Volunteer Team, who also hosted their own stalls including a chocolate tombola, a book and jigsaw sale and a Name the Puppy competition for a chance to win a cuddly toy.

SKDC parks community engagement officer Julie Ashworth said: “It was wonderful to see so many people back in the park, supporting the event and the exhibitors, and having such a good time.

“There was a real buzz around the park which contributed to the huge success of the day. Our May Day events have always been very popular and it we were very pleased to secure some of the more traditional activities together with the craft market and exhibitors.

“Our next big park event is in Dysart Park, on Thursday June 2, from 5pm-10pm – as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – which includes live music and lighting of the Jubilee Beacon.”

The next Wyndham Park event takes place on Sunday July 17. This Summer Market will incorporate a launch of the brand-new play area for children aged nine and above, which is funded by a grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

