A new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Grantham have been elected for the year 2022-23.

The Charter Trustees of Grantham met last night to elect the mayor and his deputy and confirmed Councillor Graham Jeal, who is currently Deputy Mayor of Grantham, as the next mayor.

Coun Jeal's deputy for 2022-23 will be Councillor Mark Whittington, district councillor for Grantham Barrowby Gate, who was proposed by fellow Trustee Councillor Ray Wootten.

The current Mayor of Grantham, Coun Dean Ward, stands in the Mayor's Parlour with, left, Coun Graham Jeal, and Coun Mark Whittington who will be Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Grantham, for 2022-23. (54265257)

Coun Wootten said: "He has been a very good attendee of the Charter Trustees and supporter of all the events we have to carry out so I think he will make a great deputy."

Coun Whittington accepted the post and said: "I have been speaking to Graham (Jeal) and I am looking forward to it."

Couns Jeal and Whittington will take up their positions in May when the mayor-making ceremony takes place.