The Mayor and Mayoress Rob and Delia Hearmon visited children in hospital to give them a Christmas treat in 1995.

The couple visited sick children on the Kingfisher’s Ward at Grantham Hospital to hand out toys and games, which were collected by the Nottingham Triumph Bikers’ Club.

Among those who received some of the gifts in December 1995 was Korrina-Lea Spencer. She is pictured with her mum Kathy (left) and senior staff member Sarah Macky.

Memory lane 1995 (61266826)

50 years ago: Parent praises school for excellent work and results

A parent praised the teaching staff at Marston Thorold in 2012 for getting the very best out of pupils.

Sharon Smith’s daughter Holly Brown transferred to the school for her final year at primary school and she was amazed at the turn around she saw.

She said: “My daughter left another school a year-and-a half ago to go to Marston and the staff have all worked so hard with her.

“They are amazing. They have blown me away. I can’t praise the school highly enough. They just did not give up on her.

News of the school’s excellent results in relation to the rest of the country were celebrated this week by staff, pupils, parents and headteacher Jan Marshall.

Mrs Marshall said: “It’s fabulous news. We are all walking on air, including the children.”

10 years ago: Australian wife marks first Grantham Christmas

An Australian woman celebrated her first Christmas in Grantham in 1972.

Mrs Sheila Exton, who married Grantham man Anthony Mitchell in January 1972 in her home city of Sydney, decided she and her husband would spend Christmas in his home town.

This was the first time Sheila had been to England and while she loved the historical side of the country, she missed the sun that Australia offered.

The couple stayed in England until Boxing Day as they were going to explore Europe before returning to New South Wales.

Anthony, who had worked for Petfoods in Melton, travelled to Australia in 1969 with another Grantham man, Ken Ayre.

He worked on the private railways of New South Wales and later met and married Sheila.