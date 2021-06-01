Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward and his wife Flo won TV show Bargain Hunt on Friday even though they didn't make any money.

Dean and Flo appeared on the BBC antiques show as the Blue team helped by expert Thomas Forrester.

The couple quickly snapped up a lighter from wartime Vietnam for £30, an Art Deco Poole pottery vase for £58 and a military World War Two Omega pocket watch for £210. This only left £2 for Thomas's bargain buy which was a treacle-glazed lion clock.

Dean Ward and wife Flo, pictured with expert Thomas Forrester, won Bargain Hunt. (47766139)

At the auction, filmed in Derbyshire two weeks later, the lighter made a profit of £30, but £3 was lost on the vase and the watch only made £150, a loss of £80. With a total loss of minus £33, the couple opted to auction their bargain buy which made a profit of £16, so still left them with a loss of £17.

However, the red couple made a loss of £121 leaving Dean and Flo winners on the day.

Dean said: "We only left Tom the expert £2 to buy his item with! It wasn’t our £300 so we thought we would try and spend it all.

"It was very enjoyable. The BBC looked after us very well and it was a good day out."

Thomas said: "They can sure make a deal. They don't dither!"