The Mayor of Grantham has become a champion for the local twinning association.

Earlier this week, Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham, held a coffee morning with the Grantham Twinning Association.

Coun Whittington said it would be a “real shame” if the town “lost” the association.

The Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington (middle) with representatives of the Grantham Twinning Association

He added: “They have an ambitious plan of action.

“I have agreed to be champion to try and raise awareness because it has been going for over 40 years.

“It is really strong in Germany and it is important to maintain the relationship.”

Dennis Hannant, chairman of the Grantham Twinning Association, hopes that the Mayor’s involvement will “make people aware it exists”.

He added: “The Mayor at our side is good and hopefully in the future, every Mayor will take their part in it seriously.

“It’s [the association] about Grantham, it’s about the people of Grantham.

“Any publicity and anything else we can get is good for us.”

The constitution for the association has also been updated and the “feedback has been quite encouraging”, added Dennis.

Two new membership options have also been created in the association.

These include a full membership, and also a Friends of Grantham Twinning Association membership option.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Twinning Association can contact Dennis Hannant on 07703 656238.