The Mayor of Grantham returned from his trip to Tampico and believes there is hope for the town to "build more connections".

On Friday, October 7, Mayor of Grantham councillor Graham Jeal attended a ceremony in Tampico, Illinois, where he unveiled a plaque alongside Kristine Hill, the Mayor of Tampico, at the Ronald Reagan Birthplace to mark the pairing of the two towns.

The mayor also visited the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Museum and Eureka College, which former US president Ronald Reagan attended.

Graham said: "It was a really positive trip. Tampico is quite a small place and it makes Grantham look like a city, but they were very keen to develop ties with our town.

"I visited the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Museum in the city of Dixon where I addressed international business students at the local business school and Peoria which, through the Caterpillar Company, has ties to Grantham through the Richard Hornsby and sons company.

"The caterpillar tread was first developed in Grantham by Richard Hornsby and sons but eventually sold as a patent to an American company which ended up as Caterpillar.

"I also visited the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home who were also very interested in building links.

"At Eureka college, I met the Illinois Senator, Senator Dick Durbin, who welcomed me to Illinois and he spoke warmly about the UK.

"Eureka College were keen to build connections and we discussed possible connections that could be forged with Grantham College.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm and they appreciated the international interest. It is obviously now down to civic groups to develop it from there."

Coun Jeal has also agreed to work with the Reagan Presidential Library to help promote American visitors coming to Grantham.

He added: "I concluded my trip, which I paid for in full myself and bought all gifts myself, with a trip to the Reagan Library and Reagan Ranch to meet people who were very interested in the partnership but unable to make the trip to Tampico."

The mayor was also lucky enough to name a combine harvester in Illinois which he said "there is now a corner of a foreign field which will for the foreseeable future be toiled by the Mayor of Grantham."