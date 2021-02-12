The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, hopes to raise awareness about the vital signs of a strokeafter he was rushed to hospital with a blood clot on his brain last month.

Coun Ward was at home when he got up to use the bathroom in the early hours of Friday, January 8, and collapsed to the floor and lost bladder control.

His wife, Flo, quickly noticed that his speech had suddenly slurred and his face had drooped and immediately called for an ambulance, which rushed the councillor to Lincoln County Hospital.

Mayor Dean Ward. (44281489)

After a scan revealed a large blood clot on his brain, Coun Ward, 56, was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham for an emergency operation.

Against all odds, the mayor was discharged after spending just three days in hospital, to recover at home.

The Conservative councillor, who has represented the Grantham Arnoldfield ward since 2015, said: “I still feel weak but I am getting stronger with each day.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their get well cards and messages. I’m well on the mend and getting stronger and I’d like to thank the NHS as well for their excellent service during these trying times.”

But as well as thanking well-wishers, Coun Ward hopes his experience will help others to talk about stroke awareness.

He added: “I’m sure most people know the main symptoms to look out for, as my wife did. The face may droop and the inability to smile. Other symptoms also include the inability to lift one or both arms and keep them there and speech may be slurred or garbled.

“All of the above happened to me but I didn’t know. I thought I was OK and I was telling my wife just to leave me alone and that I’ll be OK in a couple of minutes, but luckily she was having none of it and phoned the ambulance.”

Coun Ward became Mayor of Grantham in September last year after the traditional mayor-making ceremony was postponed from May because of the pandemic. Because of the circumstances, he has been given the post for 20 months instead of the usual one year.

Despite a challenging few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Coun Ward has already managed to raise more than £4,300 for his chosen charities, but hopes to raise more.

He added: “As mayor it’s my duty to represent Grantham but I also see the role as a charity fund-raiser.

“Even though Covid has nearly stopped me fund-raising, I’m still trying and I’ll increase my efforts when the country opens up again.”

He is keen to hear from anyone who would like him to attend their event or function in the future, adding: “Whether it’s school plays, fetes, judging dog shows, opening a new business venture, I want to lend my support. I want to be a mayor for the people. It’s not just about me getting dressed up in my nan’s velvet curtains and putting on some bling, being driven around grinning like a Cheshire cat.”

A former member of the RAF Regiment and an Armed Forces champion within South Kesteven District Council,Coun Ward said he was looking forward to continuing his time as mayor.

If you would like to book the mayor to attend an event or function,contact the Mayor’s Parlour on 01476 566841.