Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward has been awarded a top-level commendation by his former regiment.

Councillor Ward, South Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces champion, received the award at RAF Honington in Suffolk, the UK base for the RAF Regiment he served with and whose first depot in 1942 was at Belton House.

He received VIP treatment and a commandant general’s commendation in recognition of the £25,000 he has donated to Honington’s Heritage Centre in recent years.

Councillor Dean Ward with Group Captain Piers Holland MBE (53147305)

The commendation, signed by regiment commanding officer air commodore Scott Miller, recognises Coun Ward’s ‘outstanding and sustained support’.

Over the last nine years Coun Ward has raised £50,000 for good causes, with the Heritage Centre getting the lions share. Other recipients include the Soldiers, Sailors and Air Force Association military charity, St Wulfram’s Church and Grantham homeless.

Coun Ward, who served in the RAF between 1983 and 1991, said: “Regiment heritage is really important to me, not least because the Regiment’s first depot was here in Grantham.”